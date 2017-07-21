A LEGO fortune for Scots

Homes across Scotland could be unwittingly holding more than £5 million worth of LEGO – with the iconic toy seeing an average year-on-year increase of 12 per cent value since the millennium.

According to new data from leading tech trade-in company, Zapper, LEGO is proving to be among the hottest gadget and toy investments.

In 2017 tens of thousands in LEGO has already been traded with Zapper alone. However, the statistics suggest that’s a dip in the ocean, with a potential £5m fortune – based on average LEGO trade-in prices – sat in attics, disused toy boxes and cupboards across Scotland. That equates to an average ‘LEGO wealth’ per square kilometre in Scotland totalling an impressive £261.

According to Zapper’s data, some LEGO figurines and sets are selling for eye-watering amounts, in some cases more expensive than Swiss watches, or even second-hand cars. However, despite these staggeringly lucrative items, loose LEGO still holds value and can be a great money maker for enthusiasts.

It listed the most valuable sets as Star Wars: Ultimate Collector’s Millennium Falcon – selling for £3,113.02; Café Corner – selling for £2,499.96 and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Castle 5378 – selling for £1,617.46.

Patrick Neill, CEO of Zapper, said: “There’s more than 48 million pieces of LEGO in the UK, which means the potential for re-sale is huge. If the whole of the UK were to cash in on their collections, it would mean seriously big money. Of course, that’s not going to happen, but what our data does reveal is that there’s huge potential for those with LEGO collecting dust to make some fast money.

“It’s clear from our data that the general public just aren’t aware of how much money they could have sat doing nothing in their home. One thing’s for sure, if you have a good stash of LEGO, you could be quid’s in.”

LEGO’s most valuable sets

1. Star Wars: Ultimate Collector’s Millennium Falcon selling for £3,113.02 (RP £342.49).

2. Café Corner selling for £2,499.96 (RP £89.99)

3. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Castle selling for £1,617.46 (RP £69.99)

4. Harry Potter: The Knight Bus selling for £221.03 (RP £29.99)

5. Star Wars: Death Star 10143 selling for £3,189.99 (RP £249.99)

6. Green Grocer 10185 selling for £1,629.95 (RP £99.99)