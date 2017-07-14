Beeb’s call for budding Masterchefs

The BBC is on the lookout for the next amateur MasterChef champion.

Prep for series 14 of the popular cookery show is under way at Shine TV, who are now looking for applications for the 2018 incarnation.

So if you fancy being grilled by Greg Wallace and John Torode, or always feel that your pavlova could rise to the occasion, then perhaps it’s time to put your culinary skills to the test.

Applicants, who must be 18 years of age and over as of October 1, 2017, have until Friday, August 4 to fill in the online form here.

The producers can be contacted at MasterChef Series 14, Shine TV, 42 Gloucester Ave, London NW1 8JD or at info.masterchef@shine.tv.

More information on the BBC website.

So, what can you expect if you go on to win Masterchef?

Since the new-look series began, back in 2005, some of the contestants have gone on to become familiar faces outside their kitchens.

Winner of series 1, Thomasina Miers, writes a regular column for the Guardian, has written and co-edited six cookery books, and co-founded the restaurant group Wahaca which has 25 branches.

2008’s champ James Nathan quit his career as a barrister, and is now the head chef of the St Enodoc Hotel in Cornwall, having previously worked under the likes of Michel Roux Jnr, Michael Caines, and Rick Stein.

Mat Follas was winner of MasterChef in 2009 and has since opened his first restaurant, The Wild Garlic, which is recommended in The Good Food Guide and The Michelin guide.

Tim Anderson may also be a familiar name to foodies - appearing on Jamie Oliver’s Food Tube and Drinks Tube, as well as a regular on the Radio 4 food panel show The Kitchen Cabinet.

And 2014 winner Ping Coombes has since become a Malaysia Kitchen Ambassador, promoting Malaysian food around the UK and abroad.