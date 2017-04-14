Cross pebbles for Easter pop up across Stonehaven

Little pebbles with crosses painted on them have been popping up across Stonehaven hoping to put a smile of people’s’ faces this Easter.

At Christmas small stones that had a baby Jesus painted on them were spotted around the town.

The parishioners of Fetteresso Church have done a follow up to the Jesus stones this Holy Week, which began last Sunday (April 9) and runs until Saturday (April 15), with a similar endeavour to put Easter reminders around the town with cross pebbles.

One has even been placed outside the Leader office.