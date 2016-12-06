Dunnottar Castle nears 100,000 visitors

The Castle has seen the visitor numbers grow steadily over the last few years and looks set to break the 100,000 mark for the first time.

According to tripadvisor, a visit to the Castle is the number one thing to do in Aberdeenshire and visitors certainly agree with over 1,700 great reviews of the local attraction. People have travelled from as far afield as Australia, Argentina, Mexico, USA, China and more to visit the iconic buildings which are featured in Visit Scotland’s major advertising campaign worldwide.

The prize will be presented at the Castle and will let the person treat themselves to something nice, or could even help with the Christmas shopping!

Castle Custodian, Jim Wands said “Our small team works hard to make sure all visitors see the Castle at its best throughout the year and take away the best experience and memories of a visit to this fantastic part of Scotland.

“We welcome people from all over the world, encouraging them to visit Stonehaven and the surrounding areas for an authentic experience of what Scotland has to offer. We are delighted that we’ve been able to attract so many people and would urge those nearer home to come and experience the Castle for themselves too”.

Jim added, “If you’ve been thinking about giving the Castle a look then now is the time to do it as you could get a lot more from the visit than you expected”

The Castle is open every day between 10am and 3pm throughout December, with the last entry at 2.30pm, so the team at the Castle are quietly optimistic that they can welcome the less than 1000 visitors needed before the end of the year.

The Castle will be closed December 21, Christmas Day and Boxing Day and January 1 and 2.

Check www.dunnottarcastle.co.uk for more details and news.