Fatherland Burns Club Burns Supper

In past years, the Stonehaven Fatherland Burns Club has attracted top-table guests from distant places such as London, Edinburgh, Ayrshire and Dumfries.

But for its popular annual Burns Supper last Wednesday, the club really pushed the boat out, sparing no expense as it invited a variety of speakers from as far afield as Laurencekirk, Newtonhill and Maryculter!

Come Monday, everything was in place for the enjoyment of the 93 guests who had grabbed tickets, and a year of hard preparation was about to reach fruition. But the best laid-schemes (as the bard told the Mousie) gang aft agley, as local businessman and well known corporate master of ceremonies Steven “Bardy” Innes, who was to propose the Immortal Memory, was forced to call off that same day with serious illness. Yet such is the network of Burns enthusiasts in the Mearns that within barely an hour, well known local landscape artist and retired lecturer David Johnston had happily stepped into the breach.

With tickets for this supper in high demand each year, the best way to secure future attendance is via SFBC membership, available at just £5.