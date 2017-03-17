Full steam ahead for land train on April 1

The countdown is on to April 1 and the new Land Train 2017 Summer season.

There will be a slight change of route this year: Market Square, QEII Caravan Park, Dunnottar Castle, Harbour and back to Market Square.

The Stoney Express will depart Market Square at 12PM, 1.30PM, 2.30PM, 3.30PM, and 4.30PM.

An extended timetable may operate in holidays and summer months, check the Stonehaven Town Partnership website or facebook page for regular updates and for the prices.

It will run on weekends and full time during school holidaysa and operation is weather dependent.

On Farmers Market days (1st Saturday of each Month) The land train will start at 1.30pm.

Thanks to the following for sponsoring the Land Train this year: Charles Michie Chemist, Open Air Pool, Tolbooth Museum, Ali Bali, Ali Bali B, A wee Bawbee, Scally wags, Duncan and Todd, Caravan and Motorhome Club, The Ship Inn, Mojo Taxis, Arduthie House, Howdens Joinery and Dunnottar Castle.

There are still a few advertising spaces on the carriages, please get in touch if you are interested.

Date of next meeting Stonehaven Town Partnership’s next meeting is on March 28 at 7pm in Dunnottar Lounge at Invercarron Resource Centre and all are welcome to attend these meetings.