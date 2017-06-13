Grandparent toddler group hoping to attract new members

An increasing number of grandparents are helping out with childcare when parents return to work, and one toddler group in Stonehaven is aimed at helping them come together to socialise.

Up to 15 grandparents already attend the group every Tuesday morning in termtime at St James’ Church Hall from 10-11.30am, and the group wouuld love to attract some new members when they start up again in August.

Entry is £1, and it is an informal gathering where children can play and grandparents can socialise over tea and toast.

For more information, phone Rita on 07763220734.