It happened in the Mearns

We take a look back at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1992, 1967 and 1917:

25 YEARS AGO

Friday February 7th 1992

Catterline/Kinneff/Dunnottar Community Council have made it plain that they are still in favour of open access down to Crawton Beach.

At their meeting last week, District Cncr. Harrison mcLean said that the Crawton path was once again on the planning committee’s agenda, and as it had been suggested that a sign might be erected at the cliff top indicating the road down to the beach was unsuitable for traffic, the Community Council’s views were being sought on this proposal.

People he had spoken to didn’t want to see signs put up, said Council Chairman Mr William Meston, they wanted it to be the same as it was in the past. He had told members of the public who had phoned him asking to get down to the beach - that they could do so.

Treasurer Mr Charles Wilson said he couldn’t understand why this was coming up before the planning committee again. He understood that the path was always a right of way, so that planning permission to keep it open wasn’t needed.

The owner had partly blocked the path with a punt and stones, Cncr. McLean replied. The District’s legal services dept and the owner of the house involved had come close to an agreement on the issue, when the householder suggested erecting a sign pointing out that the Crawton road to the beach was dangerous.

50 YEARS AGO

Friday February 10th 1967

Newtonhill looks like getting a system of street lighting at long last.

This is an old sore, and one that has been festering for a long time, for the village, one of the largest in the county is also one of the blackest spots at night.

Residents have been dependent on the lights at their own doors and these are not always lit. The result is that it is a pretty hazardous business for local people, let alone visitors, finding their way about at night.

The village is growing fast, and many of those coming into it are not used to groping about in the dark. As a result, about 100 residents turned up last Thursday evening to hear what it would cost them to light the village at night, and 65 of them voted for the proposals put to them by officials of the county council.

This is an example of progressive thinking at Newtonhill, for which big plans are afoot.

***

Fire broke out in the Thistle Hotel, Auchenblae, on Saturday evening but the owner, Mr Rudi Buscham, soon brought it under control with extinguishers.

The alarm was raised just on closing time, when somebody shouted that there was a strong smell of burning coming from upstairs. Mr Buscham grabbed a pwoder extinguisher and rushed upstairs to where the hotel fuse box is installed to find it in flames.

100 YEARS AGO

Thursday February 8th 1917

The weather has again been very wintry during the past week.

Another heavy fall of snow took place between Saturday night and Sunday morning, and on the succeeding nights the frost as the keenest that has been experieced this season, as much as 20 degrees being registered in some parts of the county. Yesterday there was a change, and a fresh set in the course of the forenoon, and most of the snow soon disappeared near Stonehaven. At night, however, the frost set in again, and there seems little prospect of a lasting change at present.

***

On Monday and Tuesday keen skaters were able to indulge to their heart’s content in their favourite pastime.

There was a good deal of water in the Lily Loch, up beside Redcloak, and by Monday there was a good covering of ice, and the skating surface gradually improved as the snow got blown off. With the moon at the full, the evenings were fine and clear, and there was a good crowd on the Loch until a late hour.

***

This has been another blank week for the farmers. Another heavy fall of snow during the weekend effectively dispelled any hopes they have had of being able to make an early start with the plough, and the severe frosts has frozen the ground.