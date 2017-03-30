It happened in the Mearns

We take a look back at what was making the headlines on this week in 1992, 1967 and 1917:

25 YEARS AGO

Friday March 27th 1992

A school bus which has to negotiate fast and busy traffic every weekday morning while crossing the A92 dual carriageway at Portlethen is being forced to perform potentially disastrous manouevres.

Carrying Portlethen Primary School pupils, the bus often has to sit with its passengers for more than ten minutes - before accelerating into a suitable gap in the early morning 70mph rush hour traffic.

The problem has become so bad that the driver - arriving from the West - is often forced to turn North rather than cut straight across, and then negotiate a break in the central reservation near Hillside to execute a U-turn and head back into Portlethen.

Portlethen Primary’s head teacher, Mrs Janet Hosie, has been worried about the problem for more than a year, and believes the threat of an accident is becoming steadily worse as traffic levels increase.

“We’ve campaigned and spoken about this problem for years,” said Mrs Stewart on Wednesday, “because there’s no other way we can transport pupils coming from the West into Portlethen except using tis dangerous exit from School Hill Lane.”

She spoke of “near misses” and the complete selfishness of drivers who could clearly see their plight, but would not slow down to let them out to either cross the central reservation or join the traffic for a U-turn further North.

50 YEARS AGO

Friday March 31st 1967

Summer, in spite of the cold winds of recent weeks, is not very far off, and the outlook is bright as far as Stonehaven is concerned.

Inquiries for holiday accommodation are well up on previous years at the end of March, and the chief problem seems to be getting somewhere for the visitors to stay during the peak period from the beginning of July until the middle of August.

Most of the vailable accommodation is already taken up for that period, and it is difficult trying to fit in everyone who wants to come to the town. Occupiers of council houses do not seem to bulk very largely in the lists of those offering accommodation, maybe because they are already full up with their own families, but somewhere in the council’s housing schemes there is surely room to spare.

The taking in of summer lodgers is usually frowned upon by local authorities, but they are usually prepared to turn a blind eye when the well-being of a town as a tourist centre is at stake.

The season is a short one, and efforts to lengthen it have not been very successful, which is all the more reason why efforts should be made to accommodate as many visitors as possible during the peak period. This year, for the first time, a folder with photographs in full colour was sent to works and other organisations.

100 YEARS AGO

Thursday March 29th 1917

The London Gazette last week announced that 2nd Lieutenant J.F. Fraser, Gordon Highlanders, (T.F.) is appointed to a Battalion of the Durham Light Infantry.

Lieutenant the Rev. J. R. Fraser, who is the minister of the United Free Church of Kinneff, declined a chaplaincy in view of the great need for men to serve in the ranks in the beginning of the war.

He joined the reserve battalion of the local Gordons, and soon received his sergeant’s stripes. He afterwards received his commission and was transferred to another battalion. Mr Fraser, who is highly popular with his people out at Kinneff, is a fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburg, specialising in science, and a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society.

He is a very interesting lecturer, and has often appeared on Stonehaven platforms.

***

Those of us who had our military ardour enlivened by the recruiting meeting for the local battalion of the Volunteers some months ago are eagerly awaiting word of the first drill. It is understood that the Secretary of the Territorial Association is doing his best to have the formation of the Battalion pushed on as fast as possible, and that April will not be far advanced when the local men are called upon. In Laurencekirk the town band has been resuscitated to provide the volunteers with music.