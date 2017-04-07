It happened in the Mearns

We take a look back at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1992, 1967 and 1917:

25 YEARS AGO

Friday April 3rd, 1992

Tomorrow workmen are due to block off the central reservation on the bypass at the Spurryhillock Junction - and it seems that neither public opposition nor the District Council can stop that from happening, while the prospect of it ever being re-opened is highly unlikely.

Stonehaven North District Cllr Mrs Doreen Ewing has, however, commented that local residents are not going to just accept an outline on a map showing changes planned for the junction. “This cannot be bulldozed through, there must be consultation,” she added. The suggested long-term solution was unacceptable. Closure of the dangerous cross-over was announced at Thursday’s meetingof the District Council’s planning committee by the Region’s divisional roads surveyor, Mr John Adams, who said that the alternative route leading to the north-bound carriageway would be improved by April 4, and traffic re-routed via the Auchenblae and Cemetery roads after that date. Long-term plans for further improvement of the link roads and the Broomhill Road bridge would be submitted for planning approval to the District Council in due course. These would involve building a completely new road from Fetteresso Cemtery to the Western side of the junction. Best idea was to leave the central reservation at the junction open until all the work was done, said Cllr Harrison McLean.

***

Mackie Academy FP Rugby Club are all set to mount some “wing-play” of a toally different kind next week - by taking to the air for their most ambitious overseas tour to date.

hHaving previously visited Denmark and Sweden in the Eighties, the USA - with its burgeoning interest in rugby - seemed to be the next logical choice, and that’s where a contingent from the North-East club is taking off for on Tuesday.

A club official told “The Leader” this week that the undertaking had been made much easier by having two former player-members currently living in Texas, where the tour will be based.

They are Andy Ramsay, now with Houston Old Boys, and Andy Still, who turns out for San Antonio, the Stonehaven party - led by Club President Bob Richmond; Vice-president Douglas Austin; and Captain Ross Smith - will be Stateside for ten days and play three matches v. Galveston, San Antonio and Houston.

Outwith on-the-field activity, a busy schedule of excursions has been planned for the visitors, including visits to the beach at Galveston, the Alamo, NASA, and Mexico, as well as white river rafting. And there’ll be a final barbecue at Doc Bowie’s ranch near Houston - the doc being a Glasgow exile who is president of the Houston side, and an “auld acquaintance” of some of the Mackie players.

50 YEARS AGO

Friday April 7th, 1967

Skipper John Alexander Cargill of the Stonehaven fishing boat Superb was drowned in the Caledonian Canal late on Sunday night going to the rescue of a member of the crew.

Skipper Cargill and the crewman, 34 years-old James Adam, 8 Mercury Terrace, St Cyrus, were returning to the boat in Corpach Basin near Fort William when Mr Adam slipped and plunged into deep water. Although a non-swimmer, Skipper Cargill immediately dived to his friend’s aid. The crew of the Glasgow coaster Glenshira, hearing cries for help, ran to the scene and Murdo McKinnon, the 24 year-old mate, jumped fully-clothed into the water. He managed to put a lifebelt round Mr Adam who, when pulled out, told his rescuer that his skipper was also in the water.

An immediate search was made, but ther was no trace of skipper Cargill. The poilce were called and the skipper’s body was eventually recovered. Skiper Cargill was a member of a well-known Kincardine fishing family and lived in Gourdon before coming to Stonehaven 21 years ago. His father, mr Barclay Cargill, a retired skipper, is the Stonehaven harbourmaster, and his brother David is the skipper of the Grateful.

Skipper Cargill live at 1 John Street, Stonehaven, with his wife and two daughters, June (17) and Christine (14).

100 YEARS AGO

Thursday April 5th, 1917

Important recommendations are made in the final report of the Departmental Committee on Juvenile Education in relation to employment after the war, which was issued recently.

The Committee recommends that a uniform elementary school leaving age of 14 be established by statute for all districts, urban and rural, and that all exemptions, total or partial, from compulsory attendance below that age be abolished.

That it be an obligation on the local education authority in each area to provide suitable continuation classes for young persons between the ages of 14 and 18.

***

Very stormy weather has again been the rule during the past week.

On Saturday the prophets foretold that it was again hardening up for our usual weekend snowstorm. On Sunday there was a severe frost - as much as 20 degrees in some places. Late at night there was a very heavy fall of snow, accompanied by a severe hurricane. The depth of snow overall by Monday morning must have been well over a foot, but, owing to the high wind drifting was general, and wreaths of three and four feet in height were fairly common.

Fortunately Monday was milder, and by Tuesday night the snow had almost all disappeared. On Wednesday night, however, there was a further heavy fall, but it did not lie to any great extent.