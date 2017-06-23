It Happened in the Mearns

We take a look back at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1992, 1967 and 1917:

25 YEARS AGO

Despite a school roll threatening to reach “bursting” point, and continuing problems of rising damp and unpleasant odours at Newtonhill Primary, Grampian Regional Council will not complete a new school in the village until 1995/96.

“The Leader” has obtained an estimated timetable for the project, showing contract work beginning around February, 1993 and finishing in July ‘94. However, teh actual completion date is given as 1995/96 - at an estimated cost of nearly £1.6 million.

But with the present school roll close to capacity, and home building proceeding apace in Newtonhill, permission exists for the construction of nearly 200 more houses - there are fears that the existing facility will be unable to cope with the influx of new pupils long before the new school North of St Michael’s Walk is up and running.

Grampian region’s area education office confirmed on Tuesday that the existing permanent school building is beyond capacity - it can cope with 279 pupils and the current roll is 280. This has forced construction of a temporary classroom and boosted the school’s capacity to 312. But problems could soon arise as new families arrive at the residential housing estates currently being built by Headland Properties. A company spokesperson said on Tuesday that the current building phase involved around 60 new houses.

50 YEARS AGO

Friday June 23rd, 1967

Magnificent weather, a huge crowd and a bunting-bedecked Market Square made the perfect setting for the presentation last Wednesday night of the Canada Cup to Stonehaven Sea Cadets by Vice-Admiral J.O.C. Hayes, Flag Officer Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The trophy, the gift of the Canadian Government, for the best unit in Britain, was won by Stonehaven for the third year in succession, a feat never before accomplished. The ship’s company marched from their headquarters at the Old Town, led by the band of th Royal Marines, to the Market Square. Congratulating the unit on their magnificent achievement, Vice-Admiral Hayes said he was talking as an Englishman with a regard for Scotland. He was sincere in his congratulations, and added that they had a spuerb commander in Lieut.-Commander Mitchell.

Provost John H. Stewart read the Queen’s reply to a telegram he had sent to her informing her of the occasion. It read: “The Queen sincerely thanks you, the magistrates and councillors of Stonehaven for your kind and loyal message. Her Majesty also sends her warm congratulations to Sea Cadet Unit T.S. Carron on their victory in the Canada Trophy competition for the third year running”. Prayer was led by the unit padre, Rev. C. Cameron, South Church.

100 YEARS AGO

Thursday June 21st 1917

An event of historic importance occurred in Stonehaven this past week in the inspection by Viscount French of the 1st Kincardine Battalion of Volunteers.

it was a great honour for a battalion which has been formed only a matter of weeks to be inspected by the Commander-in-Chief, and it was gratifying to note that the men of the local battalion acquitted themselves with the utmost distinction.

Only a single platoon out of the twelve was under arms, the men all belonging to Stonehaven, and in his orders issued the day after the inspection, the Commanding Officer comments on their particularly smart and effective work. There should be a great influx to the ranks of the local company during the next few weeks as a result of Viscount French’s timely encouragement.

It is understood that a strenuous effort is to be made immediately to get the battalion up to the authorised strength of a thousand men.

***

Another local soldier has won the Military Medal, namely Sergeant Andrew Donald, of the Gordon Highlanders, son of Mr Donald, gardener, Bogwell Lane, Stonehaven.

He has also been promoted to the rank of Company Quartermaster-Sergeant for conspicuous bravery in the field in April last. C.Q.M.S. Donald is very well known in Stonehaven.