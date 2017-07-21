It Happened in the Mearns

We take a look back at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1992, 1967 and 1917:

25 YEARS AGO

Friday July 17th, 1992

20 years ago the late Mr Scott Sutherland, Aberdeen architect, envisaged a new town taking shape in the northern half of Kincardineshire, no doubt with an eye to the spread of Aberdeen’s population.

The site chosen was at Altens, near Cove Bay, but the idea ran into several snags and nothing came of it. But Mr Sutherland’s ideas have been proved correct as far as the desire of the Aberdeen people to get away from the city environment is concerned, and although the scheme to provide a large town at Altens has been scrapped, Kincardineshire County Council is doing precisely as he planned, but within their existing communities.

In the intervening years every community has grown in size, but 1967 sees the biggest plans ever made to cater for a much larger and mainly urban population. Close on 600 houses are completed, almost completed or envisaged between Stonehaven and Aberdeen, and when these are occupied the total population housed will come pretty near to that suggested by Mr Sutherland.

Newtonhill, halfway between Aberdeen and Stonehaven, will see the biggest increase. The village has already changed completely from what it was before the last war, and something like 300 houses are either completed or planned.

50 YEARS AGO

Friday July 21st, 1967

Midnight bathing is all set to make a return to Stonehaven’s outdoor swimming pool in the very near future - with Kincardine/Deeside leisure facilities manager, Iain Paul, determined to reintroduce the facility on a trial basis either towards the end of this month, or early in August.

He is aware that midnight bathing was a big attraction in the past, offering as it does the “completely unique experience” of swimming outside in the North of Scotland after dark.

Sceptics may say that in this day and age, drunken louts will surely spoil the show, but Iain warns that no alcohol will be allowed into the facility, and any person who is even suspected of being drunk will be excluded.

There is an upbeat atmosphere at the outdoor pool these days, helped by the improved public address system, poolside renovations, and provision of new seating arrangements, all of which have contributed to a more modern image. And although the art deco building has also been repainted, most of the improvements are behind the scenes. The cafe has been redesigned and serves first-class fare. Takings have been good since the pool opened, though a heatwave would hoist them even further.

In charge of all the activities is 19 year-old Colin Anderson, the community activity organiser. Colin is a student at Glasgow University, is in his fifth summer working at the pool, and is proving a good organiser of the activities.

100 YEARS AGO

Thursday July 19th 1917

Last week the Stonehaven naval Ambulance section was inspected at work by Sir James Porter, Director General of Naval Medical Transport, who was accompanied by Surgeon General Lance and Lieutenant Weir.

After the Detachment had gone through the process of receiving wounded from boats at the Harbour, and conveying them to the Old Town Mission Hall which is fitted up as a Hospital, Sir James Porter congratulated Dr Cruickshank and the members of the detachment on the efficient way in which they had performed their work.

He said that they never knew at what part of the ocast the enemy might strike, and therefore they must be prepared from Land’s End to John o’ Groats.

***

The motor boat promises to take a much larger part in the fishing industry after the war. The number of these vessels had been gradually increasing, and but for the exigencies of war it is generally recognised that motor-driven craft would be the dominant factor in the industry today. The demand for motor engines for fishing vessels far exceeds any possible supply nowadays. Much attention is being devoted to framing a scheme for the reconstruction of the industry when peace comes again. There is nothing definite about it yet, but it is on an ambitious scale.