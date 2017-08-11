It Happened in the Mearns

We take a look back at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1992, 1967 and 1917.

25 YEARS AGO

Friday August 7th, 1992

A new 6,860 yards long golf course, with panoramic views of farmland, town, sea and glens is opening next week - beside Stonehaven.

At the top of Cheyne Hill, a beauty spot which dominates Stonehaven inland, and rises above the bypass to a high point of 570 feet, a new golf course has been built almost unnoticed by local farmer Mr Jim McBain.

He obtained planning permission for the course, as other developers have done throughout Kincardineshire, from Drumlithie to St Cyrus, and from Kinneff to Blairs - but in his case, he quietly got on with the job, starting in April.

A local man, Jim McBain has been farming at Cheyne for about 30 years, so he didn’t need to be taught how to sow and develop the special grass needed for a golf course, and this Summer’s fine weather has brought teh course on splendidly. Jim received expert advice from local golfer Mr Sandy Petrie, and his own daughter, Phyllis McBain, on the layout of the holes. They reckon that the par for the 92-acre Cheyne Golf Course will be a demanding 73 strokes.

Jim, who has a large part of his farm set aside under new regulations, and who has sold his combine harvester and heavy tractors as a result, hopes that the new course will catch on with golfers, and provide employment as well. At one time he employed seven men at Cheyne, but now there are none.

50 YEARS AGO

Friday August 11th, 1967

Stonehaven Town Council is to ask the Scottish Department to take further steps to prevent accidents at the bad corners at each end of Dunnottar Avenue.

This was decided on Tuesday night following submission of a letter from the department through Kincardineshire County Council, who are the road authority.

Mr Ian B. Robertson, town clerk, said the matter had arisen as a result of the number of serious accidents which have occurred lately. The chief road engineer said that steps had already been taken by the county road surveyor. The idea of making High Street a one-way street, with an entrance by Arbuthnott Place, had had to be discarded, as had the re-siting of the Woodcot Road entrance.

Bailie Dr. D. Barclay said the only real solution was the bypass road. Provost Stewart said the bypass was reckoned to cost £2 million for 5 1/2 miles, and he could not see it coming in the near future.

***

“Your fine example will, I am sure, be a spur to those many people who would like to try and have never plucked up courage,” said Mr James Morrison when he opened Stonehaven’s second annual art exhibition in the upper town hall on Monday evening. Provost J. H. Stewart presided, and the company was welcomed by Councillor Mrs F. V. McDonald, convenor of the town council’s entertainments committee.

100 YEARS AGO

Thursday August 9th 1917

On Sunday evening a joint service commemmorating the third anniversary of the declaration of war was held in Fetteresso Parish Church, when ministers from all the local churches assisted in the service.

The service was attended by the Provost and Magistrates in their robes of office, members of the Town Council, and members of the Fetteresso and Dunnottar Parish Councils, Fetteresso and Dunnottar School Boards, and other public bodies.

In connection with the service there was a church parade of the local company of the Kincardine Volunteers of which there was a large muster under Captain J.B. Cunningham. The local troops of the Boy Scouts also paraded under Scoutmaster W. F. Vernon, and there was also a large muster of the Stonehaven Girl Guides under Lieutenant Gray. The various public bodies were accommodated with pews in the central part of the Church, as also were the Volunteers and the Scouts and the Guides.

There was also a large attendance of the wounded soldiers from St Leonard’s Hospital, accompanied by members of the staff.

***

There was a considerable influx of visitors for August on Friday and Saturday of last week. On both these days traffic at the railway station was exceptionally brisk.