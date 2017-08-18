It Happened in the Mearns

We take a look back at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1992, 1967 and 1917:

25 YEARS AGO

H Friday August 14th, 1992

While the weather may have been bad for spectators, there were few complaints from participants in Sunday’s Stonehaven Great Bike Ride - for whereas the continuous rain soaked everyone, most of the cyclists welcomed the cool conditions created, and the absence of a strong wind, as they tackled the 25-mile course.

Ages of those taking part ranged from 12 to 80 - oldest being octogenarian Mary Knowles, a resident of the Auld Toon High Street. She took part with Margaret Lindsay (660, Arduthie Gardens, and comparative youngster, 59 year-old Mabel Massie, Bruce Court.

At the other end of the age scale there were six 12 year-old boys. Five were from Stonehaven - David Hutcheon, Neil Graham, Andrew Wilson, Ronan Hunter, and Russell Marshall - while another 12 year-old, Adam Craig, travelled from inverbervie to take part.

The highly successful event was organised by former Stonehaven resident, Mr Robert Lindsay, and his mother Mary, of Rickarton, who supervised arrangements at the Market Square.

After a gruelling run by way of Netherley, Durris and Rickarton - and back to the Market Square - Graham Smith and Craig Smith of Aberdeen were the first men over the finishing line, while Marie Marshall (16), Stonehaven, was the first woman to finish.

***

Pickets were out earlier this week - around a circus set up at Stonehaven’s Baird Park - where astonished adults, taking their children to see one of the country’s oldest established shows, Chipperfield Brothers Circus, were handed leaflets and asked to boycott the event because of the protestors’ opposition to the use of animals in circus acts.

The banner-carrying pickets, closely monitored by two Stonehaven policemen, stayed outwith the park, and din’t seem to be having much success with their efforts to deter adults and children from going in to the circus, although there was support from passersby - who were not intending to go in anyway.

Vowing to continue to protest as long as the circus was in the North East of Scotland, Irene Boyne, who organised the protest, said they wouldn’t give up until the use of animals in circuses was banned. There is already such a ban on land controlled by Aberdeen District Council and by Grampian Regional Council, as a result of their campiagn, she claimed.

50 YEARS AGO

Friday August 18th, 1967

Stonehaven Radio is to become one of the most important communication centres for the North Sea gas and oil drilling rigs.

The station, which was opened in february 1958, is already a vital link with shipping, but with the installation of a new teleprinter service it will become an important link with the drilling rigs.

The station already operates a radio telephone and a radio telegraph service, mainly to fishing craft, but a new radio teleprinter will enable Stonehaven Radio to channel a message from one of the rigs straight to the company offices.

The complex equipment for sending and receiving the messages is in the station, but the main and reserve transmitters, the main and reserve receivers, and some other pieces of VHF equipment, are in a small hut beside the 186 ft aerial about 100 yards from the station.

Mr Foster said that at present the station would be able to cope with 15 rigs, and provision had been made to take another 15. Mr Foster also stated that despte the amount of new equipment there was no indication that any addition to the present staff of 11 would be necessary.

Stonehaven is at present the only local radio station possessing the equipment to receive and send messages for the oil rigs.

100 YEARS AGO

Thursday August 16th 1917

One-man business claimants at the Appeal Tribunal in Aberdeen did not get a great deal of sympathy yesterday.

Four of the five Stonehaven appeals were heard and in every case the decision of the loca Tribunal that the men should be called up on the 4th November was upheld. It is very hard on these businessmen that they have to go away and leave their livelihood, present and prospective, in hands which are not so well able to take up the burden as their own. But it is, after all, the public of the town who are responsible for seeing that their businesses do not collapse through the fact that they are away serving in the army, and the community must help all it can to support the businesses of men who are being called away for service at the front.

***

The wounded soldiers at St Leonard’s Hospital were again taken by the crew of the moto boat “Greyhound” for a trip along the ocast on Saturday afternoon, when they had a very plesant sail. The boat went South and they thus missed the heavy shower of rain which fell over Stonehaven in the afternoon. The crew and the wounded landed at Catterline for refreshments, and photographs were taken of various parties and of the boat. The jounrey back was very pleasant, and all of the men were delighted.