It Happened in the Mearns

We take a look back at what was making the headlines locally on this week in 1992, 1967 and 1917.

25 YEARS AGO

Friday October 9th, 1992

Olympic bronze medalist Kriss Akabusi will make his first stop on a sweeping one-day tour of North East schools next Tuesday (October 13) at Mearns Academy in Laurencekirk.

Arriving at 10.15am as part of a Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme promotional tour, the popular Akabusi, who ran the final glory leg of Great Britain’s 4x400m World Championship victory in 1991, will spend up to an hour at the school in an effort to heighten awareness of the Scheme.

His visit to Laurencekirk will be the only stop outside Aberdeen on the North East tour.

***

Portlethen could be seeing a clock tower installed - despite the plan originally beinh shelved by developers.

This follows a decision by a Scottish Office inquiry reporter to turn down an appeal by the Garioch Development Co., against District Council insistence that the clock tower be built.

Almost a year ago, the District Council planning committee dug in its heels when considering a revised application for The Green shopping centre in Portlethen - which did not include a clock. The plan ommitting the clock was described as drab, featureless and detracting from the townscape of the central area of Portlethen. The development company subsequently appealed against the decision, citing practical, constructional, access and security reasons.

50 YEARS AGO

Friday October 13th, 1967

Stonehaven Sea Cadet (TS Carron) were on Friday night presented with portraits of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh by Stonehaven Town Council in honour of their winning the Canada Troophy for the best unit in Britain for the third successive year.

The portraits were handed over by Provost J. H. Stewart at a ceremony in the town hall. Describing the history of the unit, Provost Stewart said it had rather mixed fortunes until 1958, and when Lieut-Commander Mitchell took command, it was down to nine cadets. That number, however, rose to 23 in one year. The turning point in its history came when it acquired its own headquarters at the old Episcopal School. He paid tribute to the work of the parents’ committee, who had been a “tower of strength” and said it was the only unit in Britain to have won the Canada Trophy three years running. Listing the Duke of Edinburgh awards won by the unit and by the unit and by the Girls’ Nautical Training Corps, he said it was due to “hard work, good work and team work”.

***

This week will be remembered by Stonehaven people as the week in which the new town clock went into action. The handsome perspex faces have been greatly admired and there is little doubt that the clock will prove worth every penny of the £1,500.

100 YEARS AGO

Thursday October 11th, 1917

A rather startling incident happened at the eveningservice of the SouthU.F. Church on Sunday.

The service, which was being held in the Church Hall on account of the lighting restrictions, was proceeding as usual, and the congregation was listening with delight to a lecture on hut work in France by the Rev. P. B. Crowley, when a piece of plaster suddenly crashed to the floor within a few inches of the speaker’s head.

With scarcely a moment’s pause, however, Mr Crowley continued his address, and although excited whisperings were audible among the audience for a second or two, the service was continued without any disturbance of its usual routine. It was rather singular that the speaker should have been telling his hearers about some air raids he had been through in France, when the crash, suggestive of the arrival of a bomb, took place.

***

The opening meeting of the Stonehaven branch of the British Women’s Temperance Association was held in the South U.F. Hall last night, when there was a good attendance over which Mrs Hamilton, the president of the branch, presided. After tea had been served a short musical programme was gone through, and interesting addresses were given.