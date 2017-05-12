Mearns Camera Club annual awards night

Mearns Camera Club held their annual awards and social evening at the Conservative Club in Stonehaven on Monday April 24.

After a very enjoyable buffet, outgoing club president Neal Weston presented the awards to this year’s winners.

These were as follows :- Intermediate Digital trophy – Ian Lawrence, John Burns (Joint Winners).

Intermediate Colour Print trophy – Graeme Griese; Intermediate Mono Print Trophy – June Gold; Intermediate Photographer Of The Year – June Gold; The J Cardno Shield (Photographer Of The Year) – Brian Doyle; The Reid Print Trophy (Monochrome) – Alan Belton; The Jean Grant Print Trophy (Colour) – Pat Copner; The Digital Projected Image Trophy – Brian Doyle; Cathie Clark Colour Print Of The Year Trophy – Alan Belton; Cathie Clark Mono Print Of The Year Trophy – June Gold; Cathie Clark Digital Image Of The Year Trophy – Neal Weston; Portfolio Competition Trophy - Ian Lawrence; Knock-Out competition sinner – Alan Gawthorpe.

The treasure hunt competition winning team was Team B: Colin Davies. Paul Nesvadba, Andrew Newton, Russell Adams.