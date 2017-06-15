Meat wars: Aldi announce 16oz steak for a fiver as Morrisons launch giant 1lb burger

Can your dad handle these big daddies?
Aldi and Morrisons seem to think they know what’s on the menu this Father’s Day - huge slabs of red meat.
Can your dad handle these big daddies?
Aldi and Morrisons seem to think they know what’s on the menu this Father’s Day - huge slabs of red meat.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Almost Done!
Registering with Mearns Leader means you're ok with our terms and conditions.