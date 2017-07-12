‘Music, song and fun’ - Stonehaven Folk Festival

Last weekend, Stonehaven Folk Festival celebrated another very successful three days of music, song and fun.

The Festival opened with an event in Stonehaven Library with members of the Stonehaven Writers group reading some of their poems and stories – a first for the Festival and very well attended.

Cabrach and friends hold an informal session at the Marine Hotel (photo by Alan Belton).

In fact all events were well attended with all of the town hall concerts selling out.

The marquee concerts in the square drew large crowds, especially on Saturday in the sunshine, but even the rain on Sunday didn’t dampen anyone’s enthusiasm or enjoyment.

The World Paper’n’Comb championships were packed with people standing in the aisle to be entertained by a wide and varied interpretation of the theme the Rocky Horror Comb Show.

Workshops were very popular and some were even over subscribed for the more popular artists.

Fun and frolics at the Aqua Ceilidh. (photo by Brian Doyle)

A new activity for this year was a storyteller in residence - Pauline Cordiner. Pauline enchanted young and old alike with her stories based on North East folklore over the weekend.

Sunday morning started with the famous Aqua Ceilidh dancing to the Jigs Akimbo ceilidh band, this is always a popular event and the rain stayed off until mid afternoon.

On the other side of town there was a talk by Professor Peter Reid called “Fa div ye think ye are?”.

This explored the local heritage and culture of the north east of Scotland and was delivered in Doric. It proved very popular and attracted a good audience.

All kinds of workshops were held over the weekend, This one shows a ukelele workshop. (Photo by Brian Doyle)

The festival closed with the farewell concert in the town hall opened by local fiddler Ross Hull accompanied by Cameron Grant on guitar. This was followed by Emily Smith and Jamie McLennan and the John McCusker Band ending the night with a standing ovation.

Festival Chairman Charlie West said: “It has been a great weekend with something for everyone. I must thank all the helpers and volunteers who make the weekend go so well, and all the local businesses who welcome in the visitors to the town.

“ Next year will be the 30th Festival and the committee are already plotting how to make it special, but first we will take a short break to recharge our batteries”.