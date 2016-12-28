Nippy Dip 2017 will go ahead!

Stonehaven’s ‘Nippy Dip’ will go ahead this New Year’s Day, despite usual organiser CLIC Sargent pulling out of the event.

Speculation was rife as to whether or not 2017 would see a Nippy Dip at Stonehaven Harbour, after it was revealed that Clic Sargent, the charity who have been involved with the event since it’s inception, could not be involved this year for operational reasons.

More than 60 people participated in last year's event.

However, Stonehaven resident Derek Malcolmson has saved the day and the event will now go ahead, with funds being raised this year for the RNLI.

Derek said: “The thinking behind it is that there are people who want to go ahead with the Nippy Dip this year. It’s a shame that Clic Sargent can’t do it, but we can.”

Derek has liaised with the Fireballs Committee and the RNLI to ensure that all safety precautions will be taken.

He said: “The RNLI have agreed to marshal, they will man the inshore lifeboat in the harbour and have a few RNLI members in drysuits on the slipway.

“Jim Stephen who is vice-chair of the Fireballs committee has agreed to assist, their frogmen will (as they usually do) clear the remnants of the fireballs from the harbour to ensure a safe passage.”

“I would like to thank the RNLI for making this happen, and would encourage people to make a donation to them.”

Participants are being encouraged to come in fancy dress but it is not essential.

Derek will hold a register of all participants so anyone who wants to get involved can contact him on 07932638772 or email demalcolmson@hotmail.com to register their name. The dip will take pace at noon on New Year’s Day, with registration from 11.30am.

To make a donation to the RNLI, you can visit https://www.justgiving.com/rnli