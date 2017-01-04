Nippy Dippers raise cash for RNLI

Stonehaven Harbour saw its most successful ‘Nippy Dip’ ever this New Years Day, despite fears that the event may not go ahead.

In the past the event has always been organised by charity CLIC Sargent, but when they were unable to be involved this year, local resident Derek Malcolmson stepped in to save the day.

Derek Malcolmson, Phil Mills-Bishp and Michael Hopkins.

Derek was offered help by the Fireballs committee, the Stonehaven RNLI, and the Stonehaven and District community council, with the result that 94 people - many of whom were in fancy dress - registered to take part this year, up from 60 in 2016. There were at least 200 people there to spectate as well, making the event a huge success, and over £1,000 was raised for the RNLI.

Derek said: “We couldn’t have done this without the support of the RNLI, Jim Stephen and the community council so I’d like to thank them all. Also the Stonehaven Lions who provided soup and a dram for the dippers. I’m delighted with how it has turned out, everyone has really got behind it and it’s been great. No better way to start the New Year!”

Stonehaven and District community council have now taken over the running of the annual event, securing its future.

Community council chairman Phil Mills-Bishop said: “It is a real community event, brining everyone together. People who don’t know each other all coming together and it’s fantastic. The community council have taken over the running of the event and we will seek out charities to support each year.”