This week’s Picture from the Past comes from the Leader archive of December 23, 1966.

It shows children of the members of the Inverbervie Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, who had a happy time at their party in the Crown Hotel.

Do you recognise any of the faces in this photograph?

