This week’s Picture from the Past comes from the Leader archive of March 1992.

It shows Portlethen Guides at their fundraising Spring Fayre at the Jubilee Hall.

The event raised over £400.

Do you recognise any of the faces in this photograph?

Remember, if you have an old photograph which could feature as our Picture from the Past, you can sendit

tous via email to rachel.campbell@jpress.co.uk

Alternatively you can pop in to the Mearns Leader

office at 12 Ann Street,

Stonehaven.