This week’s Picture from the Past was sent to us by Helen Thomson, of Fettercairn.

It shows Fettercairn School in 1960/61.

Helen has challenged readers “Can you spot these people and can you name any more: Teacher Alice Collie, Alistair Maclean, Oliver Turner, Andrew Taylor, Joyce Mile, Sheila Mutch, Cathy Johnston, Marjory Watson, Marianne Selbie, May Taylor. Where are you all now?”

Do you recognise any of the faces in this photograph?

