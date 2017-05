This week’s Picture from the Past is from April, 1992.

It was taken at a fundraising coffee morning held by Kincardine/Deeside Members Centre of the National Trust for Scotland in Stonehaven Upper Town Hall.

Do you recognise any of the faces in this photograph?

