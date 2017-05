This week’s Picture from the Past comes from our archive of April 1992.

It shows members of Stonehaven’s Ury Players theatre group preparing for the final of the Scottish Community Drama Association’s one-act play competition.

Pictured are Steve Peacock, Muzz Crandon, Mike Nevill, Bobbie Crandon, Joanne Crandon, and Derek Keith.

Do you recognise any of these faces?

