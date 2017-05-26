This week’s Picture from the Past comes from the Leader archive of April 1967.

It shows Johnshaven Brownies celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first Girl Guide company being founded in the village. Mrs D. Officer is pictured with the girls, wearing a 1915 patrol Leader’s uniform.

Do you recognise any of these faces?

