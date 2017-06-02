This week’s Picture from the Past takes us back to April 1992.

It featrues 1297 (Stonehaven) Squadron ATC as the unit’s C.O., Ft. Lt. George Craig, centre left, received the Regional Training Efficiency Trophy. 1297 had established an all-time record for winning the MacRobert Trophy for best unit in the Aberdeen/North-east wing for an eighth successive year.

Do you recognise any of these faces?

