This week’s Picture from the Past comes from Leader reader Mrs Burr, and shows members of Stonehaven Angling Association look on intently as their Secretary and Treasurer, David Macdonald, demonstrates the art of tying a fly, at the St Leonard’s Hotel.

Do you recognise any of these faces?

