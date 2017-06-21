This week’s Picture from the Past comes from the Mearns leader archive of June, 1992.

It shows Katrina Lyburn (centre right) Chairwoman of the District Sports Council, handing over sweatshirts to members of the Stonehaven under-9s football club. Coach Bob Philip (Centre left) is also pictured.

Do you reognise any of these faces?

