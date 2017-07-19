This week’s Picture from the Past comes from the Leader archive of 1992.

It shows the Stonehaven Youth Football Club’s Under 15s side, The Swifts, just prior to setting off on their weekend tour of the Inverness area.

Do you recognise any of these faces?

Remember, if you have an old photograph which could feature as our Picture from the Past, you can email it to news@mearnsleader.com. Alterntaively, you can pop in to the Mearns Leader office at 12 Ann Street, Stonehaven.