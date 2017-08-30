This week’s Picture from the Past is from the Leader archive of 1967.

It features the St Cyrus-Johnshaven school Football team, who had just beaten Stonehaven Fetteresso 3-0 in the final of the Maclean Cup.

Pictured are (back row) left to right: D. Duncan, H. Waters, R. Harrison, J. Davidson, J. Dundas and R. Keith.

(front row) left to right: M. Clark, R. Burnett, G. Simpson, S. Jamieson and G. Semple. Do you recognise any of these faces?

