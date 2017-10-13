This week’s Picture from the Past comes from the Mearns Leader archive of 1967.

It shows members of Laurencekirk Brownies, who “provided a delightful programme for the Old Age Pension Association’s highly successful social and bring and buy sale”.

Do you recognise any of these faces?

