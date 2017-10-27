This week’s Picture from the Past comes from the Mearns Leader archive of October 1992.

It shows members of the newly formed Stonehaven Girls Under 16s football team, who had just beaten Fraserburgh Academy 22-0 in their first competitive match.

Do you recognise any of these faces?

