Revealed - Britain’s favourite flower

The humble garden rose has been revealed as Britain’s favourite flower.

The popular garden bloom, traditionally offered as a romantic gesture, topped the poll of 2,000 UK adults - fending off competition from lilies which nabbed second spot.

Yorkshire and Lancashire’s emblem also overcame spring-time favourites, the tulip and the daffodil which came third and fourth.

But despite being our favourite bloom, a third of Brits don’t know roses are England’s national flower.

And four in 10 respondents are clueless daffodils are Wales’ national bloom - and a third are unaware Scotland’s flower is the thistle.

Thirty five per cent of UK adults have no idea the shamrock is Ireland’s national flower and two fifths don’t know the tulip is the flower of the Netherlands

The findings emerged in a study commissioned by low cost airline and holiday company Monarch to launch its new European destinations, Porto, Stockholm, Zagreb and Valencia.

Sunflowers came fifth in the poll and orchids secured sixth position - while petrol station staples, carnations are the seventh most popular flower in the UK.

Although considered by some to be weeds, daisies and dandelions appear in the list too - coming 17th and 29th respectively.

While other flowers to appear in the list include freesias, bluebells and poppies - in addition to hyacinths and snowdrops.

And nine in 10 women said they have a favourite flower - compared to 70 per cent of men.

The research also looked at what Brits most associate with having a ‘holiday feeling’ - with the sound of the ocean and the smell of sun cream featuring.

UK adults also connect palm tree-lined streets and local flowers with being on holiday.

The survey also found three in 10 Brits think giving flowers is one of the nicest ways to brighten someone’s day.

This was revealed after Monarch gifted commuters in London and Birmingham with fresh flowers and free flight tickets as part of its Year of Nice campaign.

BRITAIN’S 30 FAVOURITE FLOWERS

1. Roses

2. Lilies

3. Tulip

4. Daffodil

5. Sunflower

6. Orchid

7. Carnation

8. Bluebell

9. Freesia

10. Poppy

11. Sweetpea

12. Snowdrops

13. Lilly of the Valley

14. Gerbera

15. Peony

16. Dahlia

17. Daisy

18. Foxglove

19. Magnolia

20. Iris

21. Forget-me-not

22. Violets

23. Pansy

24. Chrysanthemum

25. Lilac

26. Snapdragon

27. Lupin

28. Hyacinth

29. Dandelion

30. Hydrangea