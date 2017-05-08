Rotarian honoured

Portlethen & District Rotarian Robbie Middleton has been honoured in the House of Lords with Rotary’s Champions of Change Award for his outstanding work in supporting orphans in Uganda.

Robbie was chosen to receive the award after more than 20 years of raising funds to support orphans in the Kabale and Bubaare area of South Uganda.

Most recently, he directed a project that oversaw the building of classrooms and a girls’ dormitory and toilets at the Amazing Love School.

Robbie joined ten other previously unsung Rotary heroes to receive his award at a ceremony hosted by Deputy Speaker of the House of Lords, Baroness Harris of Richmond, who told Rotarians and guests: “The reputation of Rotary goes before you with your extraordinary work and we are very privileged to have you here in the Palace of Westminster.”

Former Secretary of State and Leader of the House of Commons, Lord Hague of Richmond, congratulated each recipient in presenting the awards. He said Rotarians should be extremely proud of their work.

