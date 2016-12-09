The annual Rotary Young Musician competition organised by Stonehaven Rotary Club took place last Wednesday evening with 21 contestants. The standard was very high.

In the Junior section, S3 pupil Georgie Evans was awarded a certificate for best vocalist and Laura Ritchie, also of S3, was awarded a certificate for best instrumentalist. Laura who played the piano was also named the Junior Young Musician and received a trophy and cash award from Rotary President Billy Hunter. In the Senior Section, S6 pupil Dani Simmers was awarded the trophy and cash award for best vocalist and Rosie Martin of S5, who played tenor horn, received the trophy for best instrumentalist as well as the trophy and cash award for Senior Young Musician.

Dani and Rosie go forward to compete in the District round of the competition in Perth on 21 February 2017.