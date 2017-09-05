Star Wars stamps to go on sale ahead of The Last Jedi release

A special edition set of Star Wars stamps will be on sale next month to mark the latest movie in the sci-fi series.
The set of eight, illustrated by artist Malcolm Tween, will be released to commemorate the upcoming movie, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which launches in December.
Maz Kanata, Chewbacca, Supreme Leader Snoke, R2-D2 and C-3PO are among those that will appear on the collection.
Four of the stamps will have details in fluorescent ink that will only be visible under a UV light.
