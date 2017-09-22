Stonehaven beach praised in clean up

Stonehaven Beavers and Cubs took on the task of cleaning up Stonehaven beach last weekend in very changeable weather conditions.

They were pleasantly surpised by the small amounts of rubbish they found.

The youngsters took to the beach on Saturday when they participated in the UK’s biggest beach clean up - the Great British Beach Clean.

Co-ordinated by the Maritime Conservation Society, the national beach clean tackles the problem of marine

litter.

Some of our best-loved marine wildlife is under threat from accidentally eating or becoming tangled in the litter found in our seas.

With a seasonal mix of beautiful sunshine and pouring rain, the Beavers and Cubs managed to collect quite a few bags of rubbish – although not as much as they expected to find.

Claire Clark, a Beaver Scout leader, who organised the event for the Stonehaven group commented that she was impressed by the small amount of litter found on the beach, and with the dedication of the Beavers and Cubs and their families in turning out to clean the beach in the pouring rain.