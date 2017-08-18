Stonehaven Lifesaving Club rescued by donation

Stonehaven Lifesaving Club are celebrating following a donation by Apache North Sea Limited.

The Club has been able to purchase stylish hoodies for members and equipment for the club. Peter Rowbotham, Club Chairman, said: “The Club has been running for over 20 years. Last year our members started to participate in lifesaving competitions with other clubs from Aberdeen and Cults. The other clubs had their own orange mannequins and rescue tubes for learning lifesaving skills and that made us rather envious. This spurred us on to seek our own equipment and with Apache’s generous donation, we are now well stocked for the new year. Trying to get everyone to agree a colour for the club hoodies was a big challenge, but burgundy and gold won the day.”

The Club has spaces available for 8-16 year olds who can swim at least a length and want to improve their swimming and learn new skills. They meet at Mackie Academy from 7.15-8.30pm on Wednesdays starting August 30.

To register for a taster session please contact Viv Johnston on 01569 767782.