Stoney Highland Games

It was a record-breaking year at Stonehaven Highland Games, which took place on Sunday.

Perfect weather made for a fantastic turnout of competitors and spectators, with record numbers flocking to Mackie Academy playing fields for a host of different sporting events.

Another record was broken in the putting of the light stone event, with Luckas Wenta reaching an impressive 55.6ft.

Visitors were also treated to events including a Pipe Band competition, Highland dancing, heavy events, solo piping, light field events, and the Scottish tug o’ war championships.

Also on offer this year, for the first time, was the Houff of Ury Hill Race, the first race of its kind for the town. Runners faced a five-mile run incorporating 430ft of climbing.

Highland Games Chairman Roger Barnett said: “We had 37 competitors for the hill race and it was a great success.

“We also broke the putting of the light stone ground record, Luckas Wenta with a distance of 55.6ft.

“That’s not the only record that was broken, though, as we also had the biggest gate in Stonehaven’s history.

“Special thanks should be noted to the volunteers, the whole committee and their families as without their dedication, hard work and effort, Stonehaven would not have a games.”

