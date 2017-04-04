Students go green raise funds for children’s charity

A green tie charity ball is being organised in Aberdeen in aid of children’s charity Barnardo’s Scotland.

Themed to go along with the charity’s brand colours, the event is the idea of event management students from North East Scotland College who are hoping to add to the £460 they have already raised for the organisation which supports some of Aberdeen’s and Scotland’s most vulnerable children, young people and their families..

The students, Kirsten Hume and Ellie Moir from Bridge of Don and Fraserburgh along with Rebecca McIntyre from Ellon have lined up some great raffle prizes and entertainment for the event on Saturday, May 13.

Rebecca said: “This is a great opportunity for people and businesses to show their support for a very worthy cause. The aim of this Green Tie Ball – essentially a Black Tie event with a Barnardo’s green twist - is to have an enjoyable evening while making a difference to the local community.”

Tickets for the 7pm event at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, Beach Boulevard in Aberdeen cost £35 and include an arrival drink and three-course meal. A 10 per cent student discount is available. To book, email emerald-events@outlook.com, call 07960 889 491 or visit www.facebook.com/EmeraldEvents16