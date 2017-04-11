Take up Tango in Stonehaven

Authentic Argentine Tango classes are to start up in Stonehaven.

The weekly workshops will begin on Wednesday, April 26 for a four-week period.

The classes will run from 8pm to 9pm and are being taught by professional dancer Ani Tchakmakdjian.

Ani is a profesionally-trained dancer, choreographer and tango performer. She took up tango back in 2008 and has been teaching it ever since regularly in Aberdeen.

She told the leader: “The taster we led in March in Stonehaven generated interest in a regular class, which I am delighted to now be offering.

“I hope to get Stonehaven dancing beautiful tango confidently, so they can participate in the wide variety of social events across Scotland and further afield.”

The classes will be held in Stonehaven British Legion on Market Square and are suitable for beginners and those with experience.

You can go along with our without a partner. If you can’t make the first series of workshops then you can sign on for the next one or sign up to the email list so you don’t miss out.

Booking for the workshops in advance is essential and should be done no later than April 22. You can call or text Ani on 07779 612769 or email anitchaky@gmail.com

To keep an eye on what else is available you can join the mailing list or visit the Facebook page Ani Tchakmakdjian Tango.