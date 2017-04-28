Taking a step back in time to show changes in the town

Many Stonehaven residents often marvel at how little Stonehaven changes over the years - and looking back at these old photos of the town, there are many areas which are still instantly recognisable, decades on.

Leader reader Stuart McIntosh, who grew up in Stonehaven, has shared some old snaps of the town, taking us on a stroll down memory lane which shows the changes that have taken place over the years,

IIn the 'auld toon', near Stonehaven Harbour

Amongst the areas photographed are the former Mackie Academy - which is now Arduthie Primary School, the Market Square, Allardice Street and the High Street, as well as Stonehaven beach and harbur.

Stuart said: “I was born in Arduthie Hospital, Stonehaven and have spent most of my life there until 2007 after which I bought a house in Netherley and have lived there ever since with my wife Rachel, my daughter Katie (13) and son Fraser (11).

“My family (grandparents and parents) are also from Stonehaven and owned a butchers shop for 60 years in the Market Square - J McIntosh & Son until my father retired in 1990.

The photos and postcards have been with my family for as long as I can remember and have really been collected by my father over many years.”

Stonehaven's County isolation hospital

Do you know when these photos may have been taken or indeed have any old photos of Stonehaven you would like to share? Send them in to news@mearnsleader.com

The High Street,

The Green bridge over the River Carron.

Stonehaven beach

Stonehaven's beach promenade

Stonehaven beachfront

Stuart's father's shop in Stonehaven Market Square

Sliding on ice in the Market Square - one of these boys is Stuart's father, who would go on to run the butcher's in the building behind him.