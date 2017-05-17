TV show looking for real-life Romeo and Juliets

A new TV series is looking to talk to couples whose love goes against their parents or families wishes.

Love Against The Odds aims to look at how British culture is changing through the love and relationships of the country’s young couples.

The show’s producers - who are also responsible for My Kitchen Rules; Back to the Land with Kate Humble and Micky Flanagan’s Detour de France - want to hear from anyone whose parents believe their offspring are dating “The Wrong Kind of Person”.

That could mean a partner being from the “wrong” race, class or religion, or could apply to gay couples or even if there is a significant age difference between the couple.

Basically, “If your family doesn’t like your partner and they don’t want you to stay together, then we’d like to hear your story,” say 7 Wonder, likening the situation many couples find themselves to that of Shakespeare’s tragic duo Romeo and Juliet.

You can find out more at www.loveagainsttheodds.com or you can email Charlieclare@7wonder.co.uk, or call 020 3701 7342.