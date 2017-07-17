Your Summer snaps

Last week, we asked our followers on Facebook to send us their favourite ‘summertime’ photos taken locally.

We received a very enthusiastic response, with lots of beautiful photos sent in to us.

Jenifer Reid sen us this quintessentially Scottish shot of Dunnottar Castle with a lone piper in the foreground.

We have selected a few of our favourites to share. If you have a nice summer photo taken somewhere local, why not send it in to news@mearnsleader.com and we may feature it in a future edition of the paper.

Aileen Duthie sent us her photo of a serene looking River Cowie in Stonehaven.

Jill Greenlees sent us her beautiful shot, taken at Stonehaven beach while doing beach yoga with Star Sparks.

Murray Leith captured a gorgeous view of Stonehaven harbour.

Michelle Clark snapped this while out on an evening walk along Stonehaven beach.

