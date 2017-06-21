60 years service for Red Cross volunteer Margaret

A 90 year-old Stonehaven woman has been given special recognition after more than 60 years volunteering for the Red Cross.

Margaret Edmond currently works in the Red Cross charity shop on the town’s Barclay Street, however she has had a varied career volunteering for the charity.

Margaret as a young woman, walking her dogs on the Bervie Braes.

At one point Margaret was Commandant of the women’s detachment of the charity in Stonehaven, before going in to ambulance work. She then went on to become an instructor in ambulance work in 1967.

No stranger to awards, Margaret has also been awarded the Voluntary Service Medal, as well as certificates for 15 years of voluntary service for Oxfam. She has also worked as a Befriender in the town for the last 17 years, and continues to do so. She has also been a recipient of the Hannah Dyson Community award from Stonehaven and District Community Council.

Margaret, who has three children, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, commented: “Joining the Red Cross was the best thing I’ve ever done. I enjoy it. I just like helping people and meeting people.”

She added: “We used to be there at every event that was held in Stonehaven, helping out as First Aiders. Any function we were on duty. I would also be on duty at the outdoor pool in the summer.”

Margaret continues to volunteer her time two days a week at the Red Cross charity shop.