65 years of wedded bliss for Mary and Charlie

A resident at Burnside care home in Laurencekirk celebrated her 65th wedding anniversary with her husband at the weekend.

Mary married Charlie Scott on 30th August 1952, and Charlie she says the secret to a long and happy marriage is ‘doing what he is told’.

Mary lives at Burnside care home and her husband visits every day. Family members came all the way from Shetland to celebrate, along with residents and staff at the home.

Mary and Charlie received many cards on the day, but a highlight was receiving one from the Queen which is now proudly on display.

Marion Gordon, Burnside care home manager said: “The celebration for Mary and Charlie was lovely for all involved. Sixty five years is a very impressive amount of time to be married, and we are so pleased that they are still so happy together.

“It was great to have family, friends, staff and residents here on the day to celebrate.”

