Tributes have been paid to a well-known Stonehaven grandfather who died on Saturday.

Jim Glennie (64), died while taking part in a charity cycle on Arran, with 11 relatives and friends.

A much-loved character in the town, Jim was involved with football in the community for more than 40 years. He was involved with coaching the school football team at Mill o’ Forest Primary while his children Alan, Keith and Kim attended the school, and was a former player, manager and current President of Stonehaven Athletic football team.

Jim worked offshore as a chef before rising to operations director with ESS Support Services Worldwide.

He was also involved with the Rotary and was a committee member of Stonehaven Golf Club. As a driver for A&I Taxis, Jim regularly drove pupils to Carronhill School. He also helped raise funds for the school, and had become an active fundraiser for the Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow, supporting the charity for the last seven years through various fundraising events.

Putting in 1200 miles of training for the charity cycle, Jim was raising money for the hospice on Saturday alongside his son Alan, and ten long time friends from Stonehaven when he was involved in an accident at around 4.55pm. He was taken to Arran Hospital in Lamlash but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Glennie family: Alan, Joan, Kim, Jim and Keith.

His son Alan said: “He was just a genuinely nice person. I have had so many messages from people and all of them say how nice he was, and how he always had time to stop and ask how you were. it’s a small thing, but sometimes it’s the simple things that make all the difference.”

Tributes were also paid online, with many describing Jim as “a true gentleman”. One comment read: “He was a very kind gentleman who drove my son to Carronhill on his bus. He was so good with all the children on the bus. He will be greatly missed by us all. It won’t be the same without Jim. My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

With a target of £500 on his Justgiving fundraising page, a total of more than £3,200 has now been raised for the charity in Jim’s memory. You can contribute to the total at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/James-Glennie

Jim leaves behind his wife Joan, his three children Alan, Keith and Kim, six grandchildren and a seventh on the way.