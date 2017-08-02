Aberdeen Lifeboat tows fishing vessel to safety

Aberdeen Lifeboat was paged at 8.45am this morning to assist the Brixham-registered scallop-dredger Q-Varl, seven miles east of Stonehaven.

The lifeboat launched at 8.55am and arrived on scene at 9.30am. Although in no immediate danger, the Q-Varl’s propeller had become fouled and she was unable to make way under her own power. The lifeboat took her in tow to return to Aberdeen.

With assistance from Aberdeen Harbour pilots, the Q-Varl was brought alongside the fish quay in Aberdeen at around 1.30pm.

The lifeboat returned to station and was readied for service by 2pm.