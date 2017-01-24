Active Schools initiative bounds into digital age

A programme which gives Aberdeenshire’s school children opportunities to lead active and healthy lifestyles has branched out onto social media to boost links with pupils, parents and local communities across the area.

Through Active Schools Aberdeenshire, pupils have the chance to take part in a variety of sports activities before, during and after school, and now you can follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

Three Facebook pages for North, Central and South Aberdeenshire have been set up as well as a Twitter feed which the Active Schools team is using to promote events as well as follow-up features, video clips and photos of activities.

Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Education, Learning & Leisure, Councillor Alison Evison, said: “The team behind Active Schools Aberdeenshire is taking advantage of the phenomenal growth in social media over the last few years to boost links with pupils and parents.

“Posting on Facebook and Twitter are quick and easy ways for young people to find out more about sporting opportunities in their area and has already lead to pupils signing up to try new activities.

“The new feeds are also a fantastic way for parents and the wider community to see what is available throughout the school year and during the holidays.”

Vice-chair of the committee, Cllr Charles Buchan, said: “The Active Schools team in Aberdeenshire have enjoyed great success recently and just last week two schools received Gold School Sport Awards from sportscotland for innovation in delivering PE and extra-curricular sport.

“These are the kind of achievements the new Facebook and Twitter feeds will be celebrating, as well as promoting events such as the recent Santa run in Ellon or the Fit4Girls programme.

“I’m pleased that the programme has joined the digital age and look forward to seeing the pages grow as word spreads of the ongoing success of pupils and staff in Aberdeenshire.”

To keep up-to-date with what’s happening with Active Schools in your area search for the groups on Facebook: Active Schools Aberdeenshire North, Active Schools Aberdeenshire Central or Active Schools Aberdeenshire South.

You can also follow Active Schools Aberdeenshire on Twitter @ASAberdeenshire